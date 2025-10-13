China Urges Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes

In the wake of deadly clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, China has urged both nations to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to address mutual concerns. This appeal emerged following intense conflicts that resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasized the importance of focusing on the broader regional picture, urging Islamabad and Kabul to avoid actions that could exacerbate tensions. China has consistently maintained close ties with both countries, facilitating dialogue to resolve differences, particularly concerning Pakistan's allegations of Afghanistan hosting militant groups.

The situation remains complex as Taliban-Pakistan relations deteriorate. Despite China's diplomatic efforts, the proposal of a direct Afghan-China corridor through the Wakhan Corridor shows shifting dynamics. Meanwhile, regional allies like Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also played roles in de-escalating conflicts, highlighting an intricate geopolitical landscape.

