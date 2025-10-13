China Urges Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes
China calls for calm and dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan after deadly border clashes. Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed concerns over escalating tensions and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining regional stability through dialogue. The conflict led to significant casualties, while China remains involved due to its strategic interests.
- Country:
- China
In the wake of deadly clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, China has urged both nations to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to address mutual concerns. This appeal emerged following intense conflicts that resulted in significant casualties on both sides.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasized the importance of focusing on the broader regional picture, urging Islamabad and Kabul to avoid actions that could exacerbate tensions. China has consistently maintained close ties with both countries, facilitating dialogue to resolve differences, particularly concerning Pakistan's allegations of Afghanistan hosting militant groups.
The situation remains complex as Taliban-Pakistan relations deteriorate. Despite China's diplomatic efforts, the proposal of a direct Afghan-China corridor through the Wakhan Corridor shows shifting dynamics. Meanwhile, regional allies like Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also played roles in de-escalating conflicts, highlighting an intricate geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Zelenskiy's Strategic Lunch
Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions
Muttaqi's India Visit Sparks Dialogue Amid Controversy
'A Call for Dialogue': Insights from the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival
Nepal’s President Hospitalised, Gen Z Dialogue Postponed