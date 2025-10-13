Left Menu

China Urges Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes

China calls for calm and dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan after deadly border clashes. Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed concerns over escalating tensions and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining regional stability through dialogue. The conflict led to significant casualties, while China remains involved due to its strategic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the wake of deadly clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, China has urged both nations to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to address mutual concerns. This appeal emerged following intense conflicts that resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasized the importance of focusing on the broader regional picture, urging Islamabad and Kabul to avoid actions that could exacerbate tensions. China has consistently maintained close ties with both countries, facilitating dialogue to resolve differences, particularly concerning Pakistan's allegations of Afghanistan hosting militant groups.

The situation remains complex as Taliban-Pakistan relations deteriorate. Despite China's diplomatic efforts, the proposal of a direct Afghan-China corridor through the Wakhan Corridor shows shifting dynamics. Meanwhile, regional allies like Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also played roles in de-escalating conflicts, highlighting an intricate geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

