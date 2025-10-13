India-Canada Forge New Paths Amid Diplomatic Thaw

India and Canada have taken a significant step towards revitalizing their bilateral relationship. On Monday, the foreign ministers of both nations met in New Delhi to outline a new roadmap for collaboration, marking an essential diplomatic thaw after two years of strained ties.

The discussions, which included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand, focused on diversifying trade away from the United States. Both nations agreed to work together on critical sectors such as minerals, trade, and agricultural value chains, in a bid to reinforce economic cooperation amidst shifting global alliances.

The past tensions stemmed from allegations over the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist, which led to accusations and counter-accusations between the two countries. Despite these challenges, they are committed to elevating their partnership, recognizing the economic opportunities that lie ahead.