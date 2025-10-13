Left Menu

India-Canada Forge New Paths Amid Diplomatic Thaw

India and Canada agreed on a renewed relationship roadmap in New Delhi, aiming to diversify trade and collaborate on critical minerals and agriculture, following strained ties due to the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist. Both countries seek enhanced cooperation amidst changing global alliances.

13-10-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and Canada have taken a significant step towards revitalizing their bilateral relationship. On Monday, the foreign ministers of both nations met in New Delhi to outline a new roadmap for collaboration, marking an essential diplomatic thaw after two years of strained ties.

The discussions, which included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand, focused on diversifying trade away from the United States. Both nations agreed to work together on critical sectors such as minerals, trade, and agricultural value chains, in a bid to reinforce economic cooperation amidst shifting global alliances.

The past tensions stemmed from allegations over the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist, which led to accusations and counter-accusations between the two countries. Despite these challenges, they are committed to elevating their partnership, recognizing the economic opportunities that lie ahead.

