Controversy Surrounds Supreme Court's CBI Probe into Karur Stampede

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is questioning the Indian Supreme Court's recent order for a CBI investigation into the deadly Karur stampede. The probe was mandated after a petition suggested potential fraudulent involvement, casting doubt on the legitimacy of previous judicial directives.

P Wilson, a DMK Rajya Sabha member, highlighted issues regarding unauthorized petition filings, suggesting these could invalidate the court's decision. The Supreme Court has already commissioned a former judge, Ajay Rastogi, to lead a committee to oversee the investigation.

Additionally, reactions have emerged criticizing the involvement of central agencies over local authorities, with NTK's chief Seeman labeling it as an affront to Tamil Nadu's police. This has sparked a larger debate about state autonomy in judicial matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)