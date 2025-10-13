Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Supreme Court's CBI Probe into Karur Stampede

The DMK contests the Supreme Court's order for a CBI probe into the Karur stampede that resulted in 41 deaths. Concerns arise over fraudulent petitions in the case, the potential cancellation of the investigation, and implications for the Tamil Nadu police and state autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:46 IST
Controversy Surrounds Supreme Court's CBI Probe into Karur Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is questioning the Indian Supreme Court's recent order for a CBI investigation into the deadly Karur stampede. The probe was mandated after a petition suggested potential fraudulent involvement, casting doubt on the legitimacy of previous judicial directives.

P Wilson, a DMK Rajya Sabha member, highlighted issues regarding unauthorized petition filings, suggesting these could invalidate the court's decision. The Supreme Court has already commissioned a former judge, Ajay Rastogi, to lead a committee to oversee the investigation.

Additionally, reactions have emerged criticizing the involvement of central agencies over local authorities, with NTK's chief Seeman labeling it as an affront to Tamil Nadu's police. This has sparked a larger debate about state autonomy in judicial matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

 India
2
ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

 India
3
India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

 India
4
Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025