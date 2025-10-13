Tragedy Strikes: Advertising Hoarding Collapse in Ahmedabad

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action regarding a tragic incident in Ahmedabad, where an advertising hoarding collapse resulted in the deaths of two workers and one critically injured individual.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Gujarat government's chief secretary and the Ahmedabad police commissioner following reports that the accident occurred on September 27 in the Bopal area.

The commission is seeking a detailed report on the incident, which involved 15 laborers and left several with minor injuries. The NHRC has noted this situation as a significant human rights concern.