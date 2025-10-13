Unfolding Peace: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Bring Hope to Gaza

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire has led to the release of the final 20 Israeli hostages in Gaza, signaling a significant move toward ending ongoing conflict. With relief palpable among those in Tel Aviv's 'Hostage Square,' many celebrate this historic moment.

Under the deal, both Israeli and Palestinian detainees have been released. President Donald Trump addressed the Knesset, urging transformative peace across the Middle East. However, enduring obstacles remain in resolving the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian discord.

World leaders gather for a follow-up summit to chart the future of Gaza, amidst broader regional conflicts involving Israel, Iran, and others. Preparations are underway to deliver much-needed aid to Gaza, while potential pitfalls in the peace process are yet to be navigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)