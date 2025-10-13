Left Menu

Palestinian Prisoners Freed in U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire: A Mixed Day of Joy and Loss

Palestinians celebrated the release of prisoners following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Despite the joy, mixed emotions were present due to the ongoing pain and destruction in Gaza. The released prisoners included 250 Palestinians convicted of serious crimes and 1,700 detained since the war began. The agreement has sparked controversy for excluding key figures.

Updated: 13-10-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a poignant scene reminiscent of both celebration and sorrow, Palestinians jubilantly welcomed home prisoners freed as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The release followed Hamas freeing the last 20 hostages held since the October 7 attacks.

The agreement called for Israel to release 250 Palestinians convicted of murder and serious crimes, 1,700 detained since the war started, 22 minors, and the bodies of 360 militants. Thousands gathered at Khan Younis's Nasser Hospital in Gaza to await them, amid Palestinian flags and family photos.

Despite the joy, the occasion was bittersweet. Um Ahmed expressed mixed emotions, reveling in her sons' freedom while grieving the lives lost. The release omitted senior Hamas commanders, leaving some relatives feeling the deal fell short. The event marks a poignant moment in the Gaza conflict's ongoing narrative.

