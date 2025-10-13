Palestinian Prisoners Freed in U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire: A Mixed Day of Joy and Loss

In a poignant scene reminiscent of both celebration and sorrow, Palestinians jubilantly welcomed home prisoners freed as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The release followed Hamas freeing the last 20 hostages held since the October 7 attacks.

The agreement called for Israel to release 250 Palestinians convicted of murder and serious crimes, 1,700 detained since the war started, 22 minors, and the bodies of 360 militants. Thousands gathered at Khan Younis's Nasser Hospital in Gaza to await them, amid Palestinian flags and family photos.

Despite the joy, the occasion was bittersweet. Um Ahmed expressed mixed emotions, reveling in her sons' freedom while grieving the lives lost. The release omitted senior Hamas commanders, leaving some relatives feeling the deal fell short. The event marks a poignant moment in the Gaza conflict's ongoing narrative.