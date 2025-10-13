Border Tensions Escalate: Deadly Clashes Stall Trade Between Afghanistan and Pakistan
The border between Afghanistan and Pakistan remains closed for bilateral trade after deadly clashes, sparking tensions and leaving hundreds stranded. Afghan officials reported killing 58 Pakistani soldiers, while Pakistan claims to have killed over 200 militants. The conflict underscores deepening hostility between the two nations.
The longstanding tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated to a new high this week as border clashes led to the closure of critical trade routes. Afghan forces claimed responsibility for the killing of 58 Pakistani soldiers, which they assert was in retaliation for repeated territorial violations.
Pakistan, denying Afghan assertions, reported losing 23 soldiers while claiming to have killed over 200 militants in the retaliatory strikes. Meanwhile, a ceasefire seems to hold, urged by foreign governments as border negotiations continue amidst mounting regional instability.
The situation at the border remains tense as authorities prevent passage for trade and travel, with no clear timeline for reopening. The conflict has heavily impacted Afghan refugees and traders, intensifying the discord between the two historically contentious nations.
