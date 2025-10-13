Instagram Feud Leads to International Bomb Threat Arrest

A 27-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly orchestrating a bomb threat received via Instagram. The message was purportedly sent from a Pakistani account to a local resident.

According to Circle Officer Desh Deepak Singh, the suspect, Sahil, is accused of inciting Pakistani national Atif Ahmed Bhatt to send the threatening message to a man named Mohd Safi in Chandpur.

Sahil reportedly quarreled with Safi over an Instagram reel, prompting the international involvement. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha has stated that Sahil is currently being interrogated about his connections to Bhatt and the nature of their interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)