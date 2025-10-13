Instagram Feud Leads to International Bomb Threat Arrest
A 27-year-old man, Sahil, was arrested for orchestrating a bomb threat message with the help of a Pakistani individual on Instagram. The message, sent by Atif Ahmed Bhatt, was aimed at local resident Mohd Safi following a disagreement over content on the app. Police are investigating further.
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly orchestrating a bomb threat received via Instagram. The message was purportedly sent from a Pakistani account to a local resident.
According to Circle Officer Desh Deepak Singh, the suspect, Sahil, is accused of inciting Pakistani national Atif Ahmed Bhatt to send the threatening message to a man named Mohd Safi in Chandpur.
Sahil reportedly quarreled with Safi over an Instagram reel, prompting the international involvement. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha has stated that Sahil is currently being interrogated about his connections to Bhatt and the nature of their interaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrest
- Pakistani
- national
- bomb threat
- local
- police
- Sahil
- connection
- questioned
ALSO READ
Accidental Discharge Injures Police Officer in Jammu
HCL Technologies' Quarterly Performance: A Focus on AI and Local Talent
Cracking Down on Copper Theft: Police Nab Six in Violent Encounter
Maharashtra Police Rescue Missing Girls in Major Operation
Delhi Police and NDRF Strengthen Disaster Management Training Partnership