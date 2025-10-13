Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe into Karur Stampede

The Supreme Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives. This move comes amid widespread calls for a fair investigation, addressing concerns over the impartiality of local authorities in Tamil Nadu.

Actor-politician Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, initially sought an independent probe, citing bias in local inquiries. In response, the Supreme Court established a three-member committee led by former judge Ajay Rastogi to oversee the CBI's investigation. The Tamil Nadu government has been directed to support the CBI fully.

The Court criticized prior probes by Justice Senthilkumar and other state officers, which had provoked public distrust in the judicial process. By mandating a federal investigation, the Supreme Court aims to restore public confidence, reinforcing the importance of conducting impartial and thorough investigations.