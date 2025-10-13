Tragic Accident Claims Young Boy's Life in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, where an 11-year-old boy was fatally struck by a dumper truck. According to police reports, the accident occurred on Saturday near Dhawan Farm.

The young victim, identified as a vegetable vendor, was riding his bicycle when he was hit while crossing the road. A senior officer revealed that the boy's head was crushed under the truck's rear wheel.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Authorities promptly seized the offending truck and initiated a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)