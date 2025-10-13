Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Young Boy's Life in Delhi

An 11-year-old boy lost his life after a dumper truck hit him in Sangam Vihar, Delhi. The driver fled, abandoning the vehicle. Police have seized the truck and registered a case. Efforts to locate the driver are ongoing. The boy was declared dead at Majedia Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, where an 11-year-old boy was fatally struck by a dumper truck. According to police reports, the accident occurred on Saturday near Dhawan Farm.

The young victim, identified as a vegetable vendor, was riding his bicycle when he was hit while crossing the road. A senior officer revealed that the boy's head was crushed under the truck's rear wheel.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Authorities promptly seized the offending truck and initiated a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

