Extortion Threat Shakes Jharkhand Medical Fraternity

A Jharkhand-based ENT specialist, Dr. Samit Lal, reported a Rs 2 crore extortion threat allegedly from a Dubai caller. The Indian Medical Association's Jharkhand chapter demands swift action from the state for this alarming incident, which poses security concerns for the entire medical community.

Updated: 13-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:30 IST
An ENT specialist from Jharkhand, Dr. Samit Lal, has filed a police complaint after allegedly receiving a Rs 2 crore extortion threat. According to authorities, the threat was purportedly made by an unidentified individual claiming to be calling from Dubai.

The complaint, lodged at Ranchi's Argora police station, details a frightening encounter in which Dr. Lal was threatened with death via phone call and text message. Argora police station's in-charge, Anil Kumar Tiwari, confirmed the contents of the complaint.

The incident triggered a response from the Jharkhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association, which condemned the threat. The association urged the state government to arrest the responsible individual promptly, emphasizing the security risks this poses to the medical community at large.

