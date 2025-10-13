Left Menu

Kerala CM Denies Summons Allegations Against Son

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted claims that his son, Vivek Kiran, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He emphasized his transparent career, dismissed misuse of central agencies, and highlighted his son's private lifestyle, denouncing allegations of political manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:21 IST
Kerala CM Denies Summons Allegations Against Son
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday refuted claims that his son, Vivek Kiran, had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. Vijayan dismissed the reports, stating neither he nor his son received such summons.

At a press briefing, Vijayan highlighted his long-standing transparency in politics and accused central agencies of being misused for political purposes. He affirmed his family's commitment to a taint-free life, emphasizing that such tactics would fail in Kerala.

Officials linked the 2023 summons to the SNC-Lavalin case rather than the Life Mission Project. The case involves a Canadian firm's contract from 1996. Vijayan, previously accused, was cleared by the court. He pledged there would be no corruption on his part.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

 India
2
Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

 India
3
Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025