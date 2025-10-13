Kerala CM Denies Summons Allegations Against Son

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday refuted claims that his son, Vivek Kiran, had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. Vijayan dismissed the reports, stating neither he nor his son received such summons.

At a press briefing, Vijayan highlighted his long-standing transparency in politics and accused central agencies of being misused for political purposes. He affirmed his family's commitment to a taint-free life, emphasizing that such tactics would fail in Kerala.

Officials linked the 2023 summons to the SNC-Lavalin case rather than the Life Mission Project. The case involves a Canadian firm's contract from 1996. Vijayan, previously accused, was cleared by the court. He pledged there would be no corruption on his part.

(With inputs from agencies.)