Kerala CM Denies Summons Allegations Against Son
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted claims that his son, Vivek Kiran, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He emphasized his transparent career, dismissed misuse of central agencies, and highlighted his son's private lifestyle, denouncing allegations of political manipulation.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday refuted claims that his son, Vivek Kiran, had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. Vijayan dismissed the reports, stating neither he nor his son received such summons.
At a press briefing, Vijayan highlighted his long-standing transparency in politics and accused central agencies of being misused for political purposes. He affirmed his family's commitment to a taint-free life, emphasizing that such tactics would fail in Kerala.
Officials linked the 2023 summons to the SNC-Lavalin case rather than the Life Mission Project. The case involves a Canadian firm's contract from 1996. Vijayan, previously accused, was cleared by the court. He pledged there would be no corruption on his part.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?
Rajasthan's Anta By-Election Kicks Off with Congress Nominee
Controversy Unfolds Over IT Professional's Tragic Death in Kerala
Kerala's Land Dispute: The Munambam Dilemma
Kerala's Fight Against GST Hike on Lotteries: A Stand for Livelihoods