Capture of Wanted CPI (Maoist) Leader in Jharkhand

In a significant breakthrough, authorities in Jharkhand announced the capture of a key CPI (Maoist) figure. The arrest took place in Hazaribag district following a strategic police operation.

Police had received intelligence about suspicious activities in the Jorakat area. Acting on this, a team moved to encircle the suspects. While one individual was apprehended, others escaped into the nearby forest.

The suspect was a former CPI (Maoist) sub-zonal commander, previously arrested in 2004. After a 14-year prison sentence, he resumed his involvement with the Maoist organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)