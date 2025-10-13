Capture of Wanted CPI (Maoist) Leader in Jharkhand
A former CPI (Maoist) sub-zonal commander, wanted for 42 Naxal-related cases, has been arrested in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. Police apprehended him following a tip-off, while other suspects escaped. The commander rejoined Maoist activities after a previous 14-year imprisonment.
In a significant breakthrough, authorities in Jharkhand announced the capture of a key CPI (Maoist) figure. The arrest took place in Hazaribag district following a strategic police operation.
Police had received intelligence about suspicious activities in the Jorakat area. Acting on this, a team moved to encircle the suspects. While one individual was apprehended, others escaped into the nearby forest.
The suspect was a former CPI (Maoist) sub-zonal commander, previously arrested in 2004. After a 14-year prison sentence, he resumed his involvement with the Maoist organization.
