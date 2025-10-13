Left Menu

Capture of Wanted CPI (Maoist) Leader in Jharkhand

A former CPI (Maoist) sub-zonal commander, wanted for 42 Naxal-related cases, has been arrested in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. Police apprehended him following a tip-off, while other suspects escaped. The commander rejoined Maoist activities after a previous 14-year imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, authorities in Jharkhand announced the capture of a key CPI (Maoist) figure. The arrest took place in Hazaribag district following a strategic police operation.

Police had received intelligence about suspicious activities in the Jorakat area. Acting on this, a team moved to encircle the suspects. While one individual was apprehended, others escaped into the nearby forest.

The suspect was a former CPI (Maoist) sub-zonal commander, previously arrested in 2004. After a 14-year prison sentence, he resumed his involvement with the Maoist organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

