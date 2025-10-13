Connecting Citizens: Sikkim's New Initiative for Direct Engagement

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, unveiled the 'Connect to CM' initiative, marking a significant step towards direct public engagement. This initiative allows citizens to raise concerns with the government easily, aiming for timely and effective service delivery by the administration.

Speaking at a function at Samman Bhawan, Tamang emphasized that this platform seeks to bridge the gap between the state government and its citizens, ushering in a new era of transparency. The effort is geared towards facilitating direct communication, enabling access to essential services, and empowering citizens to connect with the Chief Minister's Office.

The initiative reflects the government's vision to reach every individual, promoting inclusivity. Citizens can communicate with the government via designated phone numbers daily. Alongside this, Tamang introduced the 'Chief Minister's Schemes Integrated Management System', a digital system for better monitoring and implementation of government initiatives.

