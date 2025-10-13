Left Menu

Connecting Citizens: Sikkim's New Initiative for Direct Engagement

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched the 'Connect to CM' initiative to enable citizens to directly communicate their concerns and access services efficiently. The platform aims to bridge the gap between the government and the public, enhancing transparency and engagement through a new digital framework for monitoring government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:29 IST
Connecting Citizens: Sikkim's New Initiative for Direct Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, unveiled the 'Connect to CM' initiative, marking a significant step towards direct public engagement. This initiative allows citizens to raise concerns with the government easily, aiming for timely and effective service delivery by the administration.

Speaking at a function at Samman Bhawan, Tamang emphasized that this platform seeks to bridge the gap between the state government and its citizens, ushering in a new era of transparency. The effort is geared towards facilitating direct communication, enabling access to essential services, and empowering citizens to connect with the Chief Minister's Office.

The initiative reflects the government's vision to reach every individual, promoting inclusivity. Citizens can communicate with the government via designated phone numbers daily. Alongside this, Tamang introduced the 'Chief Minister's Schemes Integrated Management System', a digital system for better monitoring and implementation of government initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

 India
2
Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

 India
3
Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025