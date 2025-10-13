Ashwini Vaishnaw Lauds RPF on Raising Day, Highlights Railways’ Historic Reforms

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, presided over the Raising Day Parade of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) as the Chief Guest at the RPF Zonal Training Centre, Valsad, Gujarat, today. The event marked a grand celebration of the RPF’s dedication, discipline, and service to the nation.

During the ceremony, the Minister felicitated 41 RPF personnel who received the President’s Medals for Meritorious Service, Jeevan Raksha Medals, and other prestigious awards for acts of bravery, selfless service, and exceptional performance. Their commendable efforts in saving passengers’ lives, preventing crimes, and ensuring the safety of railway property were recognized as exemplary models of courage and public service.

A Tribute to the Guardians of the Indian Railways

Shri Vaishnaw took the ceremonial salute at the parade, which showcased the RPF’s high standards of precision and professionalism. He commended the RPF’s discipline, commitment, and compassion, calling it a symbol of India’s growing railway modernization.

“The RPF is not merely a security force — it is a force with compassion,” Shri Vaishnaw remarked. “Through selfless service and unwavering dedication, the RPF ensures that millions of passengers travel safely every single day. Their work during national events such as the Mahakumbh reflects their professionalism and devotion to duty.”

He extended heartfelt greetings to RPF personnel and their families on their Foundation Day, acknowledging the force’s crucial role in national transport security, crime prevention, and passenger assistance, especially for women, children, the elderly, and differently-abled passengers.

Indian Railways: A Decade of Transformation

In his address, Shri Vaishnaw highlighted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Indian Railways is witnessing the most comprehensive transformation in its history — from modernization of infrastructure to passenger service reforms.

He shared that over the past 11 years, Indian Railways has:

Laid nearly 35,000 km of new railway tracks , significantly enhancing connectivity across India.

Electrified 99% of the rail network , equivalent to nearly 60,000 km , making Indian Railways one of the world’s largest green rail systems.

Commissioned nearly 150 Vande Bharat Express and 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains, offering faster, safer, and world-class travel experiences.

Brought 1,300 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Redevelopment Scheme, of which 110 have already been inaugurated.

“Every part of India — from Jammu to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Arunachal Pradesh — is now part of this modernization journey,” the Minister said. “Our goal is not just to build faster trains but to build a rail system that serves every citizen with dignity, safety, and reliability.”

Special Trains for Festive Season and Passenger Convenience

To cater to the surge in passenger demand during Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Minister announced the operation of a record 12,000 special trains, ensuring hassle-free and affordable travel for millions of passengers.

He added that Indian Railways is continuously enhancing passenger convenience, with the manufacture of 7,000 new coaches annually and the addition of 3,500 general coaches to accommodate increased demand.

Expanding Technological Frontiers: KAVACH, Modernization & Safety

Shri Vaishnaw highlighted major advancements in safety and technology across the rail network. The KAVACH system, India’s indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) technology, is being rapidly deployed on key routes such as Delhi–Howrah and Delhi–Mumbai.

KAVACH is already operational on 1,200 locomotives , preventing collisions and enhancing operational safety.

Plans are underway to extend it to all high-density routes in the coming years.

The Minister emphasized that modern technology and digital tools are being introduced in the RPF as well. Specialized training programs are being rolled out to equip personnel with advanced tools for cybercrime prevention, surveillance, and passenger assistance.

“We are transforming the RPF into a tech-savvy force capable of responding to modern challenges — from cyber threats to passenger emergencies,” Shri Vaishnaw said.

RPF: A Force with Compassion and Courage

The RPF, with its motto “Yasho Labhaswa” (Attain Glory) and guiding principle “Sewa Hi Sankalp” (Service is Our Resolve), continues to play a vital role in national security and passenger safety.

From preventing crimes, countering human trafficking, and aiding law enforcement agencies, to helping lost children, rescuing distressed passengers, and protecting railway assets, the RPF’s scope of work has evolved far beyond conventional policing.

The force has earned the trust of the public by becoming a symbol of safety and empathy, working tirelessly to ensure a secure and comfortable travel experience for over 2.3 crore passengers every day.

Smt. Sonali Mishra, Director General, RPF, in her remarks, said: “The RPF has transformed into a multi-dimensional force that not only secures assets but also safeguards humanity. Every act of rescue and every life saved strengthens our commitment to our motto.”

Leadership and Presence of Dignitaries

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including:

Shri Dhaval Patel , Member of Parliament, Valsad

Shri Bharatbhai Patel , MLA, Valsad

Shri Jitubhai Chaudhari , MLA, Kaprada

Shri Ramanlal Patkar , MLA, Umargam

Smt. Sonali Mishra , Director General, RPF

Shri Vivek Kumar Gupta , General Manager, Western Railway

Shri Ajoy Sadany , IG & Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Western Railway

Shri Pankaj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central Division

Senior officers from the Railway Board, Western Railway Headquarters, and various divisions also attended the ceremony.

A Celebration of Service and Dedication

The RPF Raising Day Parade is a symbolic celebration of the force’s founding principles — dedication, integrity, and compassion. It serves as an opportunity for members and their families to reaffirm their commitment to public service.

Through its nationwide operations, the RPF has emerged as a key pillar in the national security architecture, contributing to:

Transport security and safe railway operations.

Counter-terrorism measures and preventive vigilance.

Protection of vulnerable groups , especially women and children.

Law enforcement collaboration with state and central agencies.

Towards a Safer and Stronger Indian Railways

The Union Minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s vision of making Indian Railways the safest, most efficient, and passenger-friendly rail system in the world.