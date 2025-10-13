Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy
The Supreme Court's decision to order a CBI probe into the Karur stampede has ignited debates among political parties. The DMK challenges the decision, citing petition misrepresentation, while AIADMK and BJP support the move. The inquiry continues under former Judge Ajay Rastogi's supervision, despite opposition from local leaders.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's directive to initiate a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede has stirred a political storm, with the DMK questioning the legitimacy of the petitions that prompted it.
Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and the BJP, view the decision as a corrective measure, criticizing the DMK's previous oversight. Meanwhile, actor-politician Vijay maintains that 'justice will triumph' as the inquiry proceeds under former Justice Ajay Rastogi's oversight, despite contention from local leaders who argue that it undermines state autonomy.
The evolving legal battle highlights a deepening rift over jurisdiction and responsibility in the tragic incident that claimed 41 lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karur stampede
- Supreme Court
- CBI probe
- DMK
- AIADMK
- BJP
- actor Vijay
- Ajay Rastogi
- Tamil Nadu
- high court
ALSO READ
Promises Unfulfilled: BJP Criticizes Congress in Himachal Pradesh
BJD Condemns Gang Rape, Accuses BJP of Silence
Omar Abdullah Challenges BJP's Rajya Sabha Ambitions in J&K
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Promoting Black Marketing
Tejashwi Yadav going to change Bihar with charge of 420 (cheating): BJP after court frames charges against RJD leader in IRCTC 'scam'.