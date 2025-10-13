Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

The Supreme Court's directive to initiate a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede has stirred a political storm, with the DMK questioning the legitimacy of the petitions that prompted it.

Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and the BJP, view the decision as a corrective measure, criticizing the DMK's previous oversight. Meanwhile, actor-politician Vijay maintains that 'justice will triumph' as the inquiry proceeds under former Justice Ajay Rastogi's oversight, despite contention from local leaders who argue that it undermines state autonomy.

The evolving legal battle highlights a deepening rift over jurisdiction and responsibility in the tragic incident that claimed 41 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)