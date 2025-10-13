Left Menu

Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

The Supreme Court's decision to order a CBI probe into the Karur stampede has ignited debates among political parties. The DMK challenges the decision, citing petition misrepresentation, while AIADMK and BJP support the move. The inquiry continues under former Judge Ajay Rastogi's supervision, despite opposition from local leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:28 IST
Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's directive to initiate a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede has stirred a political storm, with the DMK questioning the legitimacy of the petitions that prompted it.

Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and the BJP, view the decision as a corrective measure, criticizing the DMK's previous oversight. Meanwhile, actor-politician Vijay maintains that 'justice will triumph' as the inquiry proceeds under former Justice Ajay Rastogi's oversight, despite contention from local leaders who argue that it undermines state autonomy.

The evolving legal battle highlights a deepening rift over jurisdiction and responsibility in the tragic incident that claimed 41 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025