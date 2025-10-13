Left Menu

Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for a full investigation into the death of RSS worker Anandu Aji in Kerala, who reportedly accused RSS members of sexual abuse in a suicide note. The RSS denies these allegations, calling them false and part of a conspiracy to tarnish its reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:41 IST
In a significant development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the alleged suicide of RSS worker Anandu Aji in Kerala. Aji reportedly left behind a suicide note accusing members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of sexual abuse, sparking controversy and calls for accountability.

The RSS has vehemently denied the accusations, labeling them as baseless and concocted. The organization has filed a petition with the police, urging an in-depth probe into the circumstances surrounding the 26-year-old's death, including potential attempts to defame the group.

The local police have initiated an investigation into Anandu Aji's unnatural death, but they have yet to include the RSS or its members in the First Information Report (FIR). Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that appropriate legal steps will be taken as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

