Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor
The Andhra Pradesh government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate spurious liquor cases in Mulakalacheruvu and Bhavanipuram. The SIT, including top police officials, will report on illegal liquor activities and submit a fortnightly progress report to the government.
The Andhra Pradesh government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to tackle the issue of spurious liquor following a directive from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The SIT's formation comes in response to reported cases in Mulakalacheruvu and Bhavanipuram.
This task force, led by Eluru Range Inspector General of Police G V G Ashok Kumar, also includes key members such as Rahul Dev Sharma, Director of Enforcement (Prohibition & Excise), K Chakravarthi, Superintendent of Police–III, CID, and Mallika Garg, Superintendent of Police, Technical Services.
The team is tasked with investigating the illegal manufacture, supply, and distribution of fake liquor across different jurisdictions. It will provide a progress report to the government every fortnight via the Commissioner of the Prohibition and Excise Department.
