Eurovision Faces Political Drama Over Israel's Participation

The European Broadcasting Union postponed an online meeting to vote on Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest due to Middle East tensions. Austria has urged countries not to boycott the event as Eurovision maintains its political neutrality amid controversy linked to the Gaza conflict.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on Monday that it would postpone an online vote concerning Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. This decision comes in the wake of recent developments in the Middle East, specifically in light of the Gaza ceasefire.

Austria has appealed to contesting nations to avoid a boycott of the 2026 event, slated to be held in Vienna. They stress the importance of maintaining Eurovision's stance on political neutrality, despite ongoing controversy related to the conflict in Gaza.

The Austrian national broadcaster, ORF, expressed support for the EBU's decision. However, the EBU has yet to disclose whether the vote on Israeli broadcaster KAN will proceed, indicating further deliberations in December's Winter General Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

