Left Menu

Tragic Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a heartbreaking accident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a tractor-trolley carrying farm laborers overturned, resulting in the deaths of two women and a minor girl. Twenty-four others were injured. The state government has announced compensation for the victims' families, while investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:43 IST
Tragic Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, as a tractor-trolley transporting farm laborers overturned on a culvert, leading to the deaths of two women and a minor girl. The incident, which occurred late Monday evening, also left 24 workers injured.

According to Prashant Bhadoria, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), the accident happened in the Chandravatiganj area, approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters. The deceased include two women, Jani Bai and Kamla Bai, both aged around 45, and a 14-year-old girl identified as Arpita, who died during transit to the hospital.

The injured were swiftly taken to hospitals in Sanwer town and Indore. While the cause of the accident is under investigation, one of the injured is reported to be in critical condition. In response, the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, with cabinet minister Tulsiram Silawat confirming further assistance to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
2
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
4
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025