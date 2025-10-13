Tragic Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident unfolded in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, as a tractor-trolley transporting farm laborers overturned on a culvert, leading to the deaths of two women and a minor girl. The incident, which occurred late Monday evening, also left 24 workers injured.

According to Prashant Bhadoria, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), the accident happened in the Chandravatiganj area, approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters. The deceased include two women, Jani Bai and Kamla Bai, both aged around 45, and a 14-year-old girl identified as Arpita, who died during transit to the hospital.

The injured were swiftly taken to hospitals in Sanwer town and Indore. While the cause of the accident is under investigation, one of the injured is reported to be in critical condition. In response, the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, with cabinet minister Tulsiram Silawat confirming further assistance to the affected families.

