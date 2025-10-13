Investigation Intensifies in Tragic Suicide of IPS Officer Kumar

The Chandigarh Police are conducting an in-depth investigation into the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is handling the case, which is under scrutiny for its impartial and transparent methods. Despite efforts, the autopsy has yet to be conducted as the officer's family has not consented.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission is pressing for swift action against those Kumar named in his final note. The investigation proceedings, as detailed in a submitted police report, reveal the involvement of top officials and allegations of caste-based discrimination, adding layers of complexity to the case.

The family of the deceased officer demands justice, refusing any procedures until their conditions are met. This has caused significant delays, with Chandigarh authorities striving to resolve the impasse. The case is a focal point due to its sensitive nature and the claims against high-ranking police officials.

