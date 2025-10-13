Ranchi Police Nab Gang Members in Dramatic Shootout

In a high-stakes operation, Ranchi police successfully captured five gang members following a dramatic shootout on Monday. The gunfight left two of the suspects injured, officials reported, marking a significant victory against organized crime in the region.

Early in the morning, a routine vehicle check at Balsiring in the Tupudana area unraveled plans of a major crime orchestrated by the Koylaanchal Shanti Samiti (KSS) gang. A routine interception led to the arrest of three individuals after an exchange of gunfire.

A subsequent operation in the Mackluskiganj area resulted in the arrest of two Alok gang members. Recovered items included firearms, ammunition, and mobile phones. The successful operations reflect state efforts to dismantle gang networks and prevent criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)