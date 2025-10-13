Left Menu

Ranchi Police Nab Gang Members in Dramatic Shootout

Five gang members were arrested in Ranchi after a gunfight with police, resulting in two injuries. The operations targeted two gangs, resulting in the recovery of firearms and preventing planned criminal activities. Two members from each gang were apprehended and linked to prior offenses involving illegal arms.

Ranchi | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:59 IST
Ranchi Police Nab Gang Members in Dramatic Shootout
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes operation, Ranchi police successfully captured five gang members following a dramatic shootout on Monday. The gunfight left two of the suspects injured, officials reported, marking a significant victory against organized crime in the region.

Early in the morning, a routine vehicle check at Balsiring in the Tupudana area unraveled plans of a major crime orchestrated by the Koylaanchal Shanti Samiti (KSS) gang. A routine interception led to the arrest of three individuals after an exchange of gunfire.

A subsequent operation in the Mackluskiganj area resulted in the arrest of two Alok gang members. Recovered items included firearms, ammunition, and mobile phones. The successful operations reflect state efforts to dismantle gang networks and prevent criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

