Left Menu

Tragic Outcome: Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal in Munirka

A tragic domestic dispute in Munirka, southwest Delhi, resulted in the death of Thempi Khongsai and injuries to Thangjam Viney Meitei. Both were discovered with neck wounds in a locked house. Legal proceedings are ongoing as authorities work to understand the sequence of events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:02 IST
Tragic Outcome: Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal in Munirka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic conflict in Munirka Village, southwest Delhi, resulted in the death of Thempi Khongsai and injuries to Thangjam Viney Meitei, according to police reports on Monday. Khongsai succumbed to her injuries, while Meitei is receiving medical treatment.

The altercation occurred in the residence both shared for three years, police revealed. A concerned call from Khongsai's father prompted neighbors to seek police intervention. Officers arrived to find the couple with serious neck injuries inside a locked room.

Preliminary investigations indicated the argument escalated into violence, leaving Khongsai fatally wounded. The exact sequence of events remains unclear, pending Meitei's statement, as legal proceedings continue. Neighbors expressed shock, noting the couple's three-to-four-year residency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025