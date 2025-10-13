Tragic Outcome: Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal in Munirka

A domestic conflict in Munirka Village, southwest Delhi, resulted in the death of Thempi Khongsai and injuries to Thangjam Viney Meitei, according to police reports on Monday. Khongsai succumbed to her injuries, while Meitei is receiving medical treatment.

The altercation occurred in the residence both shared for three years, police revealed. A concerned call from Khongsai's father prompted neighbors to seek police intervention. Officers arrived to find the couple with serious neck injuries inside a locked room.

Preliminary investigations indicated the argument escalated into violence, leaving Khongsai fatally wounded. The exact sequence of events remains unclear, pending Meitei's statement, as legal proceedings continue. Neighbors expressed shock, noting the couple's three-to-four-year residency.

(With inputs from agencies.)