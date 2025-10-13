Three Arrested in Murder of RJD Leader in Jharkhand

Three individuals have been arrested following the alleged murder of RJD leader Jaishankar Thakur in Jharkhand's Palamu district, according to police reports released on Monday.

The 55-year-old political figure's body was found on September 22 in a paddy field near a well in Uthaki village, within the Patan police station jurisdiction.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan confirmed the arrests and stated that Thakur's remains have been sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi for a post-mortem examination, as investigations continue.

