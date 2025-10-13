Left Menu

Maharashtra SEC Urges Delay in Electoral Roll Revision Amid Local Elections

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has requested the deferral of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls until January 2026 due to upcoming local body elections. With the completion of ward delimitation underway, SEC officials emphasized the overlapping duties of election officers for both SIR and forthcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has formally requested a delay in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls until January 2026. Citing the upcoming local body elections, SEC argues that officials will be occupied, unable to conduct SIR simultaneously.

In a letter dated September 9, the SEC highlighted the Supreme Court's directive to conclude local body elections within four months. These elections involve multiple municipal corporations, councils, and panchayats across the state, requiring significant administrative resources.

With overlapping responsibilities, officials such as deputy collectors and tahsildars would be preoccupied with local elections. SEC stresses that electoral roll revision should be deferred to ensure efficient management of both processes, particularly as ward delimitation is near completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

