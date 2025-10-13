Clash at Karbala: Shia Cleric Faces Violent Resistance
Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad faced stone and brick attacks during his visit to inspect alleged encroachments at Karbala in the Abbas Bagh area. No major injuries occurred, but tensions rose as Jawad accused the police of negligence, subsequently leading a sit-in protest demanding action against the attackers.
Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and his supporters were targeted with stones and bricks during a visit to the Karbala in the Abbas Bagh area to assess alleged encroachments. According to police, although no casualties occurred, a vehicle was damaged in the confrontation.
In response to the attack, Jawad staged a sit-in at the site, criticizing the police for what he described as a negligent response. Thakurganj Station House Officer Omveer Singh Chauhan confirmed the receipt of a complaint and stated that an FIR would be registered in connection to the attack.
The cleric claimed the assault was an assassination attempt and expressed confidence in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's campaign against illegal constructions, wishing for the alleged encroachments at Karbala to be addressed. Authorities assured that the situation remained under control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
