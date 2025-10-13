Left Menu

Clash at Karbala: Shia Cleric Faces Violent Resistance

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad faced stone and brick attacks during his visit to inspect alleged encroachments at Karbala in the Abbas Bagh area. No major injuries occurred, but tensions rose as Jawad accused the police of negligence, subsequently leading a sit-in protest demanding action against the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:24 IST
Clash at Karbala: Shia Cleric Faces Violent Resistance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and his supporters were targeted with stones and bricks during a visit to the Karbala in the Abbas Bagh area to assess alleged encroachments. According to police, although no casualties occurred, a vehicle was damaged in the confrontation.

In response to the attack, Jawad staged a sit-in at the site, criticizing the police for what he described as a negligent response. Thakurganj Station House Officer Omveer Singh Chauhan confirmed the receipt of a complaint and stated that an FIR would be registered in connection to the attack.

The cleric claimed the assault was an assassination attempt and expressed confidence in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's campaign against illegal constructions, wishing for the alleged encroachments at Karbala to be addressed. Authorities assured that the situation remained under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025