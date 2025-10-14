Odisha CM Vows Support for Durgapur Gang-Rape Survivor

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reached out to the 23-year-old Durgapur gang-rape survivor, offering all possible support in the wake of the traumatic incident. The survivor, an MBBS student, was attacked by five men in Durgapur.

Majhi spoke with both the survivor and her mother, emphasizing the Odisha government's commitment to ensuring justice and support. His office released a video of his conversation with the survivor, where he encouraged her to stay strong and assured her of continued assistance in her studies.

The Chief Minister also highlighted efforts to explore transferring the student to an Odisha medical college while advocating for strong actions against the accused. Majhi instructed the Odisha State Commission for Women to maintain contact with West Bengal authorities to facilitate justice.

