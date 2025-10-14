Left Menu

Voter List Controversy: Allegations and Clarifications in Nagpur's Wanadongri Nagar Parishad

NCP (SP) workers in Nagpur's Wanadongri Nagar Parishad have raised objections to a draft voters' list, alleged to have registered over 100 names under a single house. The administration has addressed these concerns as misunderstandings and clarified the procedures for voter verification and corrections.

Controversy has erupted in Wanadongri Nagar Parishad in Nagpur district as NCP (SP) workers have challenged the recent draft voters' list. Allegations state that over 100 voters have been erroneously registered under a single house number, sparking demands for re-verification.

Led by former Zilla Parishad group leader Dinesh Bang, the concerned party's delegation met with the Wanadongri Nagar Parishad CEO on Monday. Bang pointed to significant irregularities in the draft list for Ward No. 5, demanding corrections to ensure electoral accuracy.

An official clarified that such listings are placeholders when voters do not provide house numbers. These entries are subsequently verified at multiple levels to ascertain voter legitimacy, emphasizing the ongoing public objection period for rectifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

