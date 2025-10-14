Violence Shadows Human Rights Activism in Colombia

Yendri Velasquez, a prominent Venezuelan human rights activist, and political consultant Luis Peche were injured in a hitman-style attack in Bogota, Colombia. The attack occurred as they left a building in the capital city, as reported by Colombian officials.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize, condemned the violence and linked it to the Venezuelan government's alleged persecution. Velasquez and Peche had been in Colombia since September 2024, seeking refuge from the Maduro regime's oppressive tactics.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro assured that Venezuelan asylum seekers would be welcomed and announced plans to bolster protections for human rights activists within Colombia. The attack highlights ongoing challenges for activists fleeing Venezuela's economic and political turmoil.

