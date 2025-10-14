Left Menu

Incident at South Asian University: A Call for Justice

A South Asian University student was allegedly sexually assaulted, prompting police action. An FIR has been registered following the victim's statement, and investigations are underway. Police received a call on the incident, and the victim is currently receiving counseling.

Updated: 14-10-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 09:43 IST
A disturbing incident unfolded at South Asian University, where a student was allegedly sexually assaulted, leading to prompt police involvement.

The incident, which was reported to the Maidan Garhi police station through a PCR call, is being investigated with utmost sensitivity, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

An FIR has been filed based on the victim's account, and she is presently under counseling. The case continues to be a priority for law enforcement.

