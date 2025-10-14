Incident at South Asian University: A Call for Justice

A disturbing incident unfolded at South Asian University, where a student was allegedly sexually assaulted, leading to prompt police involvement.

The incident, which was reported to the Maidan Garhi police station through a PCR call, is being investigated with utmost sensitivity, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

An FIR has been filed based on the victim's account, and she is presently under counseling. The case continues to be a priority for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)