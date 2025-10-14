The Hoax That Shook Karnataka: A Probe Into Email Threats
Authorities in Tamil Nadu are investigating a man for allegedly sending a hoax email threatening to bomb the homes of Karnataka's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. The email was declared a hoax after bomb squads conducted thorough checks. Police have registered a case and are pursuing leads.
A man from Tamil Nadu has come under investigation for allegedly sending a hoax email threatening to detonate explosives at the residences of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Officials confirmed the probe on Tuesday.
The email, sent from the address aarna.ashwinshekher@outlook.com, claimed that devices including 'four RDX devices and several IEDs' were planted at both leaders' residences. Karnataka police took swift action, conducting combing operations with bomb squads. Subsequent checks concluded the threat was a hoax.
A case was filed by the police at Halasuru Gate police station under the newly codified Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation and public mischief. Investigators are focusing on tracking the suspect and addressing the rise in similar hoax threats in recent months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
