The Hoax That Shook Karnataka: A Probe Into Email Threats

A man from Tamil Nadu has come under investigation for allegedly sending a hoax email threatening to detonate explosives at the residences of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Officials confirmed the probe on Tuesday.

The email, sent from the address aarna.ashwinshekher@outlook.com, claimed that devices including 'four RDX devices and several IEDs' were planted at both leaders' residences. Karnataka police took swift action, conducting combing operations with bomb squads. Subsequent checks concluded the threat was a hoax.

A case was filed by the police at Halasuru Gate police station under the newly codified Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation and public mischief. Investigators are focusing on tracking the suspect and addressing the rise in similar hoax threats in recent months.

