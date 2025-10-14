Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Key Village in Donetsk

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday that their forces have captured the village of Balahan in Ukraine's Donetsk region. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this battlefield report, highlighting ongoing conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 14:56 IST
Russian Forces Capture Key Village in Donetsk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry reported on Tuesday that its forces have seized control of the village of Balahan, located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

While this development marks a significant point in the ongoing conflict, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the report, calling into question the immediate impact of this claimed advancement.

The situation in Donetsk remains tense as international observers continue to assess the validity and consequences of the ministry's announcement.

TRENDING

1
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

 India
3
Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

 India
4
IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025