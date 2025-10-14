Left Menu

Global Unity: India's Leadership in Disaster Risk Reduction at G20 Summit

P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister of India, emphasized disaster risk reduction as an investment in the future. At the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial Meeting, he highlighted India's commitment to early warning systems and partnerships. The meeting adopted the 'Resilience for All' Declaration.

  • India

A top official from India's Prime Minister's Office, P K Mishra, has asserted that disaster risk reduction (DRR) should be viewed as a collective investment in a sustainable future. Speaking at the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial Meeting in Cape Town, Mishra reiterated India's commitment to enhancing multi-hazard early warning systems, anticipatory financing, and public-private partnerships for resilience.

This gathering marked the adoption of the 'Resilience for All' Declaration, which aims to bolster disaster risk reduction through solidarity, equality, and sustainability. Mishra applauded South Africa's presidency for integrating Africa's perspectives into the DRR agenda while emphasizing India's pioneering creation of the G20 DRR Working Group in 2023.

As part of the Ministerial Roundtable on the Voluntary High-Level Principles for DRR Investment, Mishra outlined India's strategy, which combines risk information, financing, innovation, and local-level investment. These efforts reflect India's dedication to integrating DRR across its National Adaptation Plan and sectoral policies, thus ensuring resilience and sustainability are central to development planning.

