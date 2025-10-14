Dramatic Capture: Police Injure Notorious Shooter Linked to Overseas Gangster
Police in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, engaged in a shootout with Bhanu Majhi, an alleged gang shooter, leading to his injury. The confrontation arose after Majhi fired at officers during a check post encounter. A campaign targets associates of Dubai-based gangster Prince Khan, involved in extortion activities in the region.
Police in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, shot and injured an alleged professional shooter linked to the gang led by Prince Khan, amid a pre-dawn confrontation on Tuesday, officials reported. The exchange of gunfire took place near Tilatand Pahari on the Rajganj-Tetulmari road before dawn.
Identified as Bhanu Majhi, a notorious figure from Jamshedpur, the suspect was wounded and subsequently treated at a private hospital after being shot in the leg. Officers stated that he initiated the gunfire at a police check post, prompting a retaliatory response.
The arrest is part of a wider crackdown aiming to dismantle the networks of the India-born gangster Khan, who currently resides in Dubai. Police have apprehended 12 criminals affiliated with his operations, seizing a significant amount of arms and resources.
With inputs from agencies.
