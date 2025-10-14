Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Police Injure Notorious Shooter Linked to Overseas Gangster

Police in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, engaged in a shootout with Bhanu Majhi, an alleged gang shooter, leading to his injury. The confrontation arose after Majhi fired at officers during a check post encounter. A campaign targets associates of Dubai-based gangster Prince Khan, involved in extortion activities in the region.

Updated: 14-10-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, shot and injured an alleged professional shooter linked to the gang led by Prince Khan, amid a pre-dawn confrontation on Tuesday, officials reported. The exchange of gunfire took place near Tilatand Pahari on the Rajganj-Tetulmari road before dawn.

Identified as Bhanu Majhi, a notorious figure from Jamshedpur, the suspect was wounded and subsequently treated at a private hospital after being shot in the leg. Officers stated that he initiated the gunfire at a police check post, prompting a retaliatory response.

The arrest is part of a wider crackdown aiming to dismantle the networks of the India-born gangster Khan, who currently resides in Dubai. Police have apprehended 12 criminals affiliated with his operations, seizing a significant amount of arms and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

