Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Palamu

A land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district turned deadly as JMM worker Munna Sinha, 38, was murdered while ploughing his field. Attacked by more than a dozen individuals, Sinha succumbed to his injuries en route to hospital. Police are investigating and conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:53 IST
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district resulted in the death of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha worker. Munna Sinha, 38, was fatally assaulted while ploughing his field, according to local police.

Sinha was attacked by over a dozen assailants who objected to his farming activities. Despite receiving initial medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries en route to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

The police have seized the murder weapon and are actively working to identify and arrest the perpetrators. No arrests have been made yet, but investigations and raids at multiple locations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

