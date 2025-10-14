Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Palamu

In a tragic turn of events, a land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district resulted in the death of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha worker. Munna Sinha, 38, was fatally assaulted while ploughing his field, according to local police.

Sinha was attacked by over a dozen assailants who objected to his farming activities. Despite receiving initial medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries en route to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

The police have seized the murder weapon and are actively working to identify and arrest the perpetrators. No arrests have been made yet, but investigations and raids at multiple locations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)