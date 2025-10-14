Tragic Death Sparks Mob Attack and Protests at West Bengal Hospital

A police officer was assaulted by a mob during a protest over the death of an infant at a government medical facility in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. The incident has escalated tension in the area, with authorities actively seeking those responsible for the attack.

The family of the deceased child, who was being treated at Egra Sub-divisional Hospital for breathing issues, claims that negligence led to the infant's demise. This accusation incited a protest, which turned violent when a mob allegedly attacked a policeman for misbehaving with the bereaved family.

Hospital Superintendent Samir Bhattacharya stated that a committee has been established to investigate the circumstances of the death. Preliminary reports indicate the child was in critical condition upon arrival, but if any negligence is discovered, those at fault will be held accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)