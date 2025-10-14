Major Naxalite Strategist Bhupathi Surrenders: End of an Era?

In a significant development, Senior Naxalite strategist Mallojula Venugopal Rao, known as Bhupathi, has surrendered to authorities in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district along with 60 other cadres, marking a substantial blow to the Maoist movement in the region.

Bhupathi, a member of both the central committee and the Politburo of the banned organization, carried a bounty of Rs 6 crore. His surrender, following internal conflicts and doubts about the armed struggle's effectiveness, has underscored diminishing support for the Maoists.

During a recent event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that the state is close to eradicating Maoism. This surrender follows a similar instance in Chhattisgarh, where over 100 Naxalites laid down their arms earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)