Major Naxalite Strategist Bhupathi Surrenders: End of an Era?

Senior Naxalite strategist Bhupathi surrendered to police along with 60 cadres in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Bhupathi, a central committee member, carried a significant bounty and expressed dissatisfaction with the armed struggle. His surrender indicates decreasing support for the Maoist movement. Maharashtra's CM anticipates the end of Naxalism soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:41 IST
In a significant development, Senior Naxalite strategist Mallojula Venugopal Rao, known as Bhupathi, has surrendered to authorities in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district along with 60 other cadres, marking a substantial blow to the Maoist movement in the region.

Bhupathi, a member of both the central committee and the Politburo of the banned organization, carried a bounty of Rs 6 crore. His surrender, following internal conflicts and doubts about the armed struggle's effectiveness, has underscored diminishing support for the Maoists.

During a recent event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that the state is close to eradicating Maoism. This surrender follows a similar instance in Chhattisgarh, where over 100 Naxalites laid down their arms earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

