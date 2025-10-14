Justice Upholds Bolsonaro's House Arrest Amidst Political Tensions

In a notable decision, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ruled to extend the house arrest of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. This decision follows Bolsonaro's conviction for plotting a coup, a charge fiercely contested by his defense team.

The house arrest began in August after accusations emerged that Bolsonaro attempted to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in an investigation following his 2022 election loss. Despite Trump's claims of a 'witch hunt' and retaliatory actions against Brazil, the court found sufficient grounds to maintain the house arrest.

Bolsonaro's legal defense continues to argue against the ruling, citing a lack of formal charges in the original investigation. However, Justice Moraes emphasized the need to maintain public order and ensure the full application of criminal law, underscoring the importance of the precautionary measures.

