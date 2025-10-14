False Rituals and Hidden Treasures: The Tale of a Fraudster

A 49-year-old man, suspected of perpetrating scams under the guise of rituals to eliminate 'black magic', has been detained, according to police reports. The suspect, identified as Dada Peer, operated using several aliases, enabling him to elude law enforcement until his recent capture.

On September 26, following a tip-off, Hulimavu police apprehended Peer near Bannerghatta Main Road. Upon his detention, officers discovered he hailed from Kolar and had in his possession 485.4 grams of allegedly stolen gold ornaments, valued at Rs 53 lakh. Under questioning, Peer confessed to the theft, admitting his intentions to sell the pilfered goods.

The investigation revealed Peer's modus operandi involved deceitfully performing rituals purportedly to break 'black magic' spells or discover 'hidden treasures'. This scam allowed him to gain victims' trust and abscond with their gold. A continued probe indicates similar activities in Shivamogga district. Stolen items were stored in his Kolar home and pawned in Nagpur and Bengaluru, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)