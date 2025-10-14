Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Leads Relief Efforts in Landslide-Hit Mirik

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Mirik, Darjeeling, to meet landslide victims, overseeing relief efforts. A total of 32 people died, with thousands homeless. Banerjee reassured residents of administrative support, while reviewing recovery operations. Financial aid and essential document recovery for affected citizens were prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:46 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, visited the landslide-affected town of Mirik in Darjeeling district on Tuesday, extending her support to the victims.

The recent natural calamity claimed 32 lives, primarily in Mirik and Darjeeling. Banerjee reassured residents of comprehensive administrative assistance, emphasizing her government's commitment to relief operations across north Bengal.

During her visit, she reviewed infrastructure repairs and distributed recruitment letters as part of a rehabilitation initiative. The administration has prioritized financial aid and essential document recovery for citizens impacted by the disaster.

