Left Menu

Border Tightened: Prohibitory Orders in Assam's Cachar District

Assam's Cachar district has taken new measures to curb illegal activities at the India-Bangladesh border. Restrictions include bans on nighttime movement and river activities, especially targeting unauthorized goods transportation. The orders, effective immediately, aim to maintain law and order in sensitive areas for two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:19 IST
Border Tightened: Prohibitory Orders in Assam's Cachar District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating concerns about extremist activities and smuggling, authorities in Assam's Cachar district have enacted prohibitory orders along the India-Bangladesh border. The measures aim to control night-time movement and discourage smuggling via the Surma river, crucial in maintaining regional safety.

The district administration, led by Magistrate Mridul Yadav, imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS. Movement between sunset and sunrise is restricted within a one-kilometre zone along the border, while activities like fishing on the river are banned without special authorization.

Transportation of essential commodities is also limited, affecting areas up to five kilometres from the international boundary. Exceptions will be made only upon strict verification and reporting, ensuring the focus remains on safety and regulation. The orders exclude official government duties, aiming for minimal disruption to border area governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Impacts of Russia's Aggression: A Call for U.S. Action

Economic Impacts of Russia's Aggression: A Call for U.S. Action

 United States
2
Authorities Bust Drug Network, Seize Illegal Medicinal Stock

Authorities Bust Drug Network, Seize Illegal Medicinal Stock

 India
3
EIB Commits USD 60 Million to Boost India's Energy Transition

EIB Commits USD 60 Million to Boost India's Energy Transition

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Sale of Vaidyanath Sugar Factory

Controversy Erupts Over Sale of Vaidyanath Sugar Factory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025