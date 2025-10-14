Border Tightened: Prohibitory Orders in Assam's Cachar District

In response to escalating concerns about extremist activities and smuggling, authorities in Assam's Cachar district have enacted prohibitory orders along the India-Bangladesh border. The measures aim to control night-time movement and discourage smuggling via the Surma river, crucial in maintaining regional safety.

The district administration, led by Magistrate Mridul Yadav, imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS. Movement between sunset and sunrise is restricted within a one-kilometre zone along the border, while activities like fishing on the river are banned without special authorization.

Transportation of essential commodities is also limited, affecting areas up to five kilometres from the international boundary. Exceptions will be made only upon strict verification and reporting, ensuring the focus remains on safety and regulation. The orders exclude official government duties, aiming for minimal disruption to border area governance.

