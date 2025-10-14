Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Bangladeshi Garment Factory: Death Toll Rises

A devastating fire at a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has killed at least nine people and injured others. The fire spread to an adjacent chemical warehouse, leading to a complex rescue operation. The cause remains unclear, and factory owners are yet to be identified.

Updated: 14-10-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:56 IST
A deadly fire erupted at a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of at least nine lives and injuring others, with fears the death toll might increase. The blaze, which started on the factory's third floor, quickly spread to an adjacent chemical warehouse.

Fire service director Tajul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the recovery of nine bodies from the building's second and third floors, and acknowledged that the rescue efforts could lead to the discovery of more casualties. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and the factory owners have not yet been identified by authorities.

This incident raises fresh concerns about fire safety standards in Bangladesh, particularly within its textiles sector, which employs millions and contributes significantly to the economy. Ongoing investigations seek to clarify whether the chemical warehouse was operating legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

