Supreme Court Lauds UPSC's Move Towards Transparency
The Supreme Court expressed approval of the UPSC's decision to release provisional answer keys after civil services preliminary exams. This move addresses disputes over wrong questions and enhances transparency. The court allowed petitioners the option to seek further relief from the high court.
The Supreme Court has applauded the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for its recent decision to publish provisional answer keys following the completion of the civil services preliminary examinations. This landmark decision is seen as a significant step towards enhancing transparency in the examination process.
During a hearing, a bench of justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar lauded UPSC's move as a positive development and subsequently dismissed several pleas from civil service candidates who had sought more transparency regarding answer keys and cut-off marks. The petitioners claimed discrepancies in questions had unfavorably affected their results.
The court's decision allows candidates to challenge the answer keys, which are to be reviewed by a panel of experts. Though the court resolved the current petitions, it left open the possibility for petitioners to seek additional remedies from a higher court if necessary.
