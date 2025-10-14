Left Menu

Supreme Court Lauds UPSC's Move Towards Transparency

The Supreme Court expressed approval of the UPSC's decision to release provisional answer keys after civil services preliminary exams. This move addresses disputes over wrong questions and enhances transparency. The court allowed petitioners the option to seek further relief from the high court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:12 IST
Supreme Court Lauds UPSC's Move Towards Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has applauded the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for its recent decision to publish provisional answer keys following the completion of the civil services preliminary examinations. This landmark decision is seen as a significant step towards enhancing transparency in the examination process.

During a hearing, a bench of justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar lauded UPSC's move as a positive development and subsequently dismissed several pleas from civil service candidates who had sought more transparency regarding answer keys and cut-off marks. The petitioners claimed discrepancies in questions had unfavorably affected their results.

The court's decision allows candidates to challenge the answer keys, which are to be reviewed by a panel of experts. Though the court resolved the current petitions, it left open the possibility for petitioners to seek additional remedies from a higher court if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

 Global
3
Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

 India
4
Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concerns

Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concer...

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025