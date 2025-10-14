Supreme Court Lauds UPSC's Move Towards Transparency

The Supreme Court has applauded the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for its recent decision to publish provisional answer keys following the completion of the civil services preliminary examinations. This landmark decision is seen as a significant step towards enhancing transparency in the examination process.

During a hearing, a bench of justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar lauded UPSC's move as a positive development and subsequently dismissed several pleas from civil service candidates who had sought more transparency regarding answer keys and cut-off marks. The petitioners claimed discrepancies in questions had unfavorably affected their results.

The court's decision allows candidates to challenge the answer keys, which are to be reviewed by a panel of experts. Though the court resolved the current petitions, it left open the possibility for petitioners to seek additional remedies from a higher court if necessary.

