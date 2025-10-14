Tragic Clash in Ballia: Youth Killed, Police Suspended

A tragic incident in the Ballia district resulted in the death of Vakil Kumar Yadav and serious injury to a tempo driver after a collision led to a violent clash. The authorities have taken stringent measures as two police officers faced suspension due to their mishandling of the case.

The accident occurred when a tempo collided with a parked motorcycle, leading to an attack on Yadav and the driver with bricks and iron rods, inflicting serious injuries and resulting in Yadav's death en route to a Varanasi hospital.

The police have registered a case against five individuals believed to be responsible, with three already in custody. Additionally, the police's response to the incident was scrutinized, resulting in the suspension of two sub-inspectors for negligence and misconduct.

