Tragic Clash in Ballia: Youth Killed, Police Suspended

A youth died and a tempo driver was severely injured following a collision and subsequent attack in Ballia district. Two police officers were suspended for negligence in handling the incident. Five accused individuals were named, with three arrested, and efforts to apprehend the others continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:15 IST
A tragic incident in the Ballia district resulted in the death of Vakil Kumar Yadav and serious injury to a tempo driver after a collision led to a violent clash. The authorities have taken stringent measures as two police officers faced suspension due to their mishandling of the case.

The accident occurred when a tempo collided with a parked motorcycle, leading to an attack on Yadav and the driver with bricks and iron rods, inflicting serious injuries and resulting in Yadav's death en route to a Varanasi hospital.

The police have registered a case against five individuals believed to be responsible, with three already in custody. Additionally, the police's response to the incident was scrutinized, resulting in the suspension of two sub-inspectors for negligence and misconduct.

