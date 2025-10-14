India's Quality Leap: Setting Global Standards
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized efforts to align Quality Control Orders for mandatory certification of products, balancing with the MSME sector's needs. Speaking at the World Standards Day 2025, he highlighted India's economic progress and initiatives to strengthen consumer protection and update national standards to match international benchmarks.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the government's initiative to harmonize Quality Control Orders (QCOs), ensuring mandatory certification for superior products, while considering the MSME sector's needs. This step is pivotal to curbing substandard goods circulation.
Addressing the World Standards Day 2025, Joshi underscored the importance of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) maintaining a balance between consumer safety and technological advancement. He urged BIS to accelerate standards development in line with national priorities and technological evolution.
The minister highlighted India's economic ascent, driven by reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, aiming for the third-largest economy spot by 2028. Recent efforts include the National Lighting Code of 2025 and innovative consumer trust-building via hallmarking enhancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
