Telangana Godman Arrested for Exploiting Rituals to Abuse Minor

A self-proclaimed godman in Telangana's Adilabad district has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl. The incident occurred as the godman performed rituals, claiming they would cure her illness, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused had reportedly persuaded the girl's family of his supposed healing abilities. On October 9, he conducted certain rituals near a river in Nirmal district. He later stayed in their home on October 11, instructing the family he needed privacy to continue the healing rituals.

While the family waited in another room, the godman allegedly abused the minor, warning her against disclosing the incident. A police report was filed, and the suspect was arrested under the POCSO Act. An investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)