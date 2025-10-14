Telangana Godman Arrested for Exploiting Rituals to Abuse Minor
A godman in Telangana's Adilabad has been arrested for allegedly abusing a minor girl under the guise of healing rituals. He convinced the girl's family of his healing powers but exploited the situation to assault her. A complaint led to his arrest under the POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
A self-proclaimed godman in Telangana's Adilabad district has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl. The incident occurred as the godman performed rituals, claiming they would cure her illness, police reported on Tuesday.
The accused had reportedly persuaded the girl's family of his supposed healing abilities. On October 9, he conducted certain rituals near a river in Nirmal district. He later stayed in their home on October 11, instructing the family he needed privacy to continue the healing rituals.
While the family waited in another room, the godman allegedly abused the minor, warning her against disclosing the incident. A police report was filed, and the suspect was arrested under the POCSO Act. An investigation is ongoing, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- godman
- Telangana
- rituals
- abuse
- minor girl
- arrest
- POCSO
- healing
- sexual misconduct
- investigation
ALSO READ
Brutal Crime in Medak: Man Arrested for Heinous Act Against Tribal Woman
Justice Upholds Bolsonaro's House Arrest Amidst Political Tensions
Truck Driver Arrested for Heinous Crime in Jharkhand
Justice for Valmiki: Arrests Follow Dalit Lynching in Raebareli
Bat Hunting Bust: Eleven Arrested in Odisha