Telangana Godman Arrested for Exploiting Rituals to Abuse Minor

A godman in Telangana's Adilabad has been arrested for allegedly abusing a minor girl under the guise of healing rituals. He convinced the girl's family of his healing powers but exploited the situation to assault her. A complaint led to his arrest under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A self-proclaimed godman in Telangana's Adilabad district has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl. The incident occurred as the godman performed rituals, claiming they would cure her illness, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused had reportedly persuaded the girl's family of his supposed healing abilities. On October 9, he conducted certain rituals near a river in Nirmal district. He later stayed in their home on October 11, instructing the family he needed privacy to continue the healing rituals.

While the family waited in another room, the godman allegedly abused the minor, warning her against disclosing the incident. A police report was filed, and the suspect was arrested under the POCSO Act. An investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

