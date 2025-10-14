Navy Chief Inaugurates New Residential Complexes at Karwar Under Project Seabird Phase IIA

In a major infrastructure milestone for the Indian Navy, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, inaugurated newly built residential accommodation for Senior Sailors and Defence Civilians at Naval Base, Karwar, on 14 October 2025. The inauguration marks a significant step forward in the expansion of Project Seabird Phase IIA, one of India’s most ambitious naval base development projects aimed at bolstering the Navy’s operational readiness and self-reliance.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral K. Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command; Vice Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, Director General, Project Seabird; and several other senior naval officers and civilian dignitaries.

State-of-the-Art Residential Infrastructure

The newly inaugurated housing complex, located east of Manzil Creek and Amdalli, comprises four towers of Senior Sailors’ married accommodation totaling 240 dwelling units (DUs) and four additional towers offering 240 DUs for Defence Civilians. Constructed by M/s NCC Ltd, Hyderabad, the project has been designed to ensure modern living standards while adhering to the Navy’s strict operational and environmental requirements.

Once fully completed, the Karwar township will feature a total of 2,160 accommodation units for Senior Sailors and 3,168 units for Defence Civilians, providing comfortable, sustainable, and well-planned living facilities for naval personnel and their families.

Admiral Tripathi lauded the engineers, architects, and construction teams for maintaining high-quality standards, timely completion, and adherence to eco-friendly norms, stating that such initiatives reflect the Navy’s commitment to both its personnel’s welfare and national sustainability goals.

Project Seabird Phase IIA: Expanding India’s Naval Might

Project Seabird, located at Karwar in Karnataka, is the largest naval infrastructure project undertaken by India since Independence. Its Phase IIA, currently under development, represents a major leap in the Navy’s capability to operate as a blue-water force with enhanced logistical and strategic reach.

Phase IIA includes a dual-use Naval Air Station, a state-of-the-art dockyard complex, four covered dry berths, advanced repair and maintenance facilities, and integrated logistics infrastructure for ships and aircraft. The expansion will allow the base to berth a large number of warships and submarines simultaneously, significantly enhancing India’s maritime defense posture in the Arabian Sea.

Upon completion, the Karwar base will house approximately 10,000 uniformed and civilian personnel and their families, transforming it into a self-sustaining naval township with schools, hospitals, recreational facilities, and supporting civic infrastructure.

Admiral Tripathi described Project Seabird as a “strategic cornerstone in India’s maritime vision”, emphasizing that it will ensure operational readiness for future naval deployments, improve fleet maintenance cycles, and enable faster turnaround times for ships.

Boost to Employment, Local Economy, and Industry

The ongoing construction and expansion of Phase IIA have already created a substantial economic impact in the Uttara Kannada region. The project has generated approximately 7,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs, benefiting local workers, contractors, and small businesses.

The inflow of naval and civilian personnel is also expected to stimulate regional economic activity, creating demand in housing, services, education, and tourism sectors. The Karwar Naval Base has already become a key driver of infrastructure development in coastal Karnataka, with improved connectivity and increased local entrepreneurship.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar noted that the Navy’s investments in infrastructure at Karwar are designed not only to strengthen national security but also to contribute to local development, in line with the government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” vision.

Commitment to Sustainability and Green Development

Project Seabird Phase IIA stands as a model of environmentally responsible military infrastructure. The entire development conforms to the stringent norms of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and follows guidelines issued by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The new residential complexes and support facilities have been designed to achieve IGBC Gold Certification, reflecting high standards in energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and the use of eco-friendly construction materials.

Over 90% of materials and equipment for the project have been sourced domestically, demonstrating the Navy’s strong alignment with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative. The adoption of sustainable technologies such as solar lighting, rainwater harvesting, and smart waste recycling further highlights the Navy’s commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint.

Strategic Significance of Karwar Naval Base

Located along India’s western coastline, Karwar Naval Base holds immense strategic value due to its proximity to major sea lanes and naval operational areas in the Arabian Sea. Once fully operational, it will be capable of accommodating aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and auxiliary vessels — positioning it as one of the most advanced naval bases in Asia.

The base’s deep-water harbor, secure berthing facilities, and state-of-the-art logistics support make it critical for sustaining India’s maritime operations across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Project Seabird also provides an alternate, congestion-free facility that complements the Western Naval Command’s base in Mumbai.

Aligning with India’s Maritime Vision

Project Seabird aligns with the Indian Navy’s long-term vision under the Maritime Capability Perspective Plan (MCPP), which seeks to transform the force into a networked, multi-dimensional, and self-reliant naval power by the mid-2030s.

Admiral Tripathi reiterated that the Navy remains committed to building infrastructure that not only supports its operational requirements but also strengthens India’s position as a maritime power committed to peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The expansion of Project Seabird embodies the essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat — designed, built, and sustained by Indian expertise. It reflects the Navy’s drive towards technological independence, environmental responsibility, and operational excellence,” the Navy Chief said during the inauguration.

A New Chapter for the Indian Navy

The inauguration of residential accommodation at Karwar marks yet another milestone in the Navy’s modernization journey. It reflects a holistic approach — combining infrastructure growth, welfare of personnel, environmental sustainability, and regional development — all aligned with India’s strategic and national development objectives.

With Project Seabird’s Phase IIA progressing rapidly, Karwar is set to emerge as one of the largest and most advanced naval bases in the world, symbolizing India’s growing maritime strength and its steadfast commitment to safeguarding national interests in the 21st century.