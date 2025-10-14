Left Menu

High-Profile Cleric Faces Legal Turmoil Amidst Bareilly Unrest

Cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza virtually appeared before a Bareilly court regarding the September 26 violence. Considered the main accused, Raza faces multiple criminal charges. His judicial custody was extended to October 28, with 12 FIRs filed and 105 arrests made following the violent unrest in Bareilly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:52 IST
  • India

Cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza appeared virtually in court on Tuesday, facing allegations tied to the violence that erupted in Bareilly on September 26. The court has scheduled his next appearance for October 28, according to a court official.

Senior Prosecution Officer Lavlesh Singh confirmed that Raza, the main accused in the violent clashes, attended the session via video link from Fatehgarh Central Jail. He is among 40 individuals accused in the case, with 39 others appearing in person.

The court extended the custody of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief by 14 days. Police have connected Raza to 20 criminal cases since 1982, adding 10 charges related to the recent unrest. Following seven fresh FIRs since the September 26 violence, he now faces charges in 12 FIRs, and over 105 arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

