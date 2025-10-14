Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Sonik Integrated Logistics Hub, Unveils Door-to-Door Rail Freight Services

In a major stride towards transforming India’s logistics ecosystem, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, virtually inaugurated the Sonik Integrated Logistics Hub and flagged off two new Door-to-Door Freight and Parcel Services today. The initiatives mark a new chapter in the modernization of Indian Railways’ freight operations, bringing the vision of “Viksit Bharat” closer through efficient, multimodal, and digitally integrated logistics solutions.

Transforming Indian Railways into a Complete Logistics Provider

Addressing the virtual launch event, Shri Vaishnaw emphasized that the door-to-door delivery service represents a paradigm shift in Indian Railways’ approach — from being merely a transporter of goods to a comprehensive logistics solutions provider.

He explained that industries no longer need to book entire rakes for freight movement. Instead, they can now book specific numbers of containers as per requirement, thereby reducing costs and increasing flexibility. “By bridging the last-mile logistical gap between factories and rail terminals, Indian Railways is redefining efficiency and accessibility for the industry,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted that goods sheds and logistics terminals across the network are being upgraded to include stuffing and de-stuffing facilities, enabling end-to-end cargo handling under one roof. These hubs will now act as integrated multimodal logistics centers, bringing together road and rail transport, warehousing, and inventory management services.

Sonik Integrated Logistics Hub: A Model for Modern Freight Management

The newly inaugurated Sonik Integrated Logistics Hub, located in Lucknow Division, is the first of its kind to offer complete door-to-door logistics solutions under Indian Railways.

Strategically located around 50 km from Lucknow and 20 km from Kanpur, the hub acts as a vital link between Uttar Pradesh’s capital and its industrial powerhouse. It will serve as a centralized logistics hub for the region, catering to industries across fertilizer, foodgrains, cement, and agricultural equipment sectors.

Key Features of the Sonik Hub:

Integrated Services: End-to-end logistics solutions including Door-to-Door delivery, cargo distribution, and warehousing.

Operational Management: Managed by Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) , which will ensure First and Last Mile connectivity , real-time tracking, and seamless digital integration.

Infrastructure: Equipped with modern warehousing, container handling systems, and worker amenities to ensure smooth operations.

The Minister announced that under the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCT) initiative, 115 terminals have already been developed nationwide, each designed to provide multimodal services and reduce logistics costs for industries.

Assured Transit Container Train Service: Delhi–Kolkata Corridor

The Assured Transit Container Train Service, launched between Delhi and Kolkata, aims to provide reliable, time-bound logistics for industries seeking faster transit than road transport.

Key Features:

Assured Transit Time: 120 hours end-to-end.

Frequency: Bi-weekly departures (every Wednesday and Saturday).

Route: Delhi – Agra – Kanpur – Kolkata.

Intermediate Operations: Lift on/Lift off at Tughlakabad (Delhi), Agra, Kanpur (ICDG siding), and Kolkata (ICDG siding).

Standard Dwell Time: Six hours at each intermediate terminal.

Flexible Booking Models: Customers can select between Door-to-Door, Door-to-Terminal, Terminal-to-Door, or Terminal-to-Terminal delivery options.

The service is fully integrated with the CONCOR e-Logistics Mobile App, allowing users to book, track, and manage cargo digitally, ensuring transparency and convenience.

This new model provides assured reliability, reduces dependence on road freight, and enables industries to plan their supply chains with greater predictability.

Door-to-Door Parcel Service: Mumbai–Kolkata Corridor

The Door-to-Door Parcel Service, connecting Mumbai (Bhiwandi Road) and Kolkata (Sankrail), introduces a rail-based logistics model that mirrors the efficiency of air cargo and road express delivery, but at a lower cost and higher capacity.

The integrated three-stage process involves:

First Mile: Cargo pickup from the customer’s warehouse, handled by CONCOR’s certified Business Associates. Middle Mile: Rapid inter-city transport through Indian Railways’ Parcel Train Service, ensuring a 48 to 60-hour runtime. Last Mile: Final delivery to the consignee through CONCOR’s logistics partners.

The service currently spans 1,930 km and serves major clients including:

Castrol India (Lubricants)

VIP Industries (Luggage)

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Ltd. (Consumer Durables)

Nestlé India (FMCG Products)

Each terminal in Mumbai and Kolkata offers a 5,400 CFT cargo storage facility, enabling flexible and scalable operations. Compared to traditional road transport, the new rail-based service achieves:

7.5% reduction in logistics costs , and

30% reduction in transit time.

The initiative not only reduces carbon emissions but also contributes to India’s sustainability and green logistics goals.

Innovations for Inclusive Growth and Rural Reach

Highlighting ongoing innovation, Shri Vaishnaw noted that Indian Railways is also experimenting with transporting agricultural and heavy machinery, including tractors and JCBs, at affordable freight rates. This service has proven highly beneficial for farmers and rural entrepreneurs, who can now transport their products or equipment with ease and reliability.

“Just as Indian Railways revolutionized automobile logistics for car manufacturers, similar services are now being extended to benefit the agricultural and construction sectors,” the Minister said.

A Vision Aligned with “Viksit Bharat” and Gati Shakti

Shri Satish Kumar, Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, remarked that the door-to-door initiative is aligned with the national vision of “Viksit Bharat @2047”. He noted that the program exemplifies multimodal synergy envisioned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, integrating rail, road, and digital systems for seamless logistics movement.

“This is not just an operational change — it is a transformation of the Indian Railways’ business model,” Shri Kumar said. “We are moving from being a transporter of bulk goods to a comprehensive, tech-enabled logistics partner for India’s industries.”

He further added that the initiative embodies the Make in India and Digital India missions by combining innovation, infrastructure, and technology to enhance competitiveness and lower logistics costs.

Indian Railways: Driving Efficiency and Scale

As the world’s second-largest freight carrier, Indian Railways currently transports over 1.6 billion tonnes of goods annually. With the introduction of integrated logistics hubs and door-to-door delivery services, the national transporter aims to achieve a modal shift from road to rail, thereby reducing congestion, fuel consumption, and emissions.

The Railways’ modernization push is expected to:

Reduce logistics costs to under 10% of GDP (from the current 13–14%).

Enhance multimodal connectivity through dedicated freight corridors and logistics parks.

Leverage technology for real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and customer service.

Empower MSMEs and small industries by offering flexible, cost-effective shipping solutions.

A New Era of Integrated Logistics in India

The inauguration of the Sonik Integrated Logistics Hub and the rollout of new door-to-door rail freight services represent a crucial leap forward in India’s journey toward logistics modernization, digital transformation, and economic self-reliance.

These initiatives are poised to make Indian Railways a global leader in logistics efficiency, supporting the nation’s goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Ease of Doing Business, and Sustainable Development.