A 47-year-old man, Irfan Noormohammad Shaikh, was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra for possession of mephedrone worth Rs 40.64 lakh. He was intercepted by police during a routine patrol. A case under the NDPS Act was registered as the investigation into the drug's source continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:55 IST
Mephedrone Bust: Major Drug Seizure in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant drug seizure occurred in Thane, Maharashtra, where police arrested a 47-year-old man for possession of mephedrone worth Rs 40.64 lakh.

The accused, named Irfan Noormohammad Shaikh, was apprehended by the Kalwa police during a routine patrol near Kalwa Naka on October 11. His suspicious behavior led to the interception, and a search revealed over 200 grams of mephedrone in his possession.

A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Authorities are now working to trace the origin of the narcotics and identify potential buyers in the Kalwa and Thane regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

